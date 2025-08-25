A mobilized soldier died on the way to a training center in the Cherkasy region

A mobilized man died in Smila after jumping out of a car on August 22 while being taken to the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center.

The Cherkasy TRC reported this on Facebook.

They said that on August 22, TRC sent a team of conscripts from the Cherkasy assembly point to one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

While traveling in the city of Smila, reserve soldier Yevhen Kushnir jumped over a row of car seats, opened the side door, and jumped out onto the road. As a result, he received multiple injuries. Servicemen of TRC immediately stopped the car, provided the man with primary medical aid, and called an ambulance. A police team arrived at the same time.

The victim was taken to a medical facility. However, on August 24, Yevhen Kushnir died from his injuries.

Volunteer Yana Pshenitsyna claims that the deceased had a deferment from mobilization. According to her, the man died due to a traumatic brain injury.

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The Cherkasy TRC says that they are doing everything they can to facilitate the investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of this incident.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.