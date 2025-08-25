A conscript died at a collection point in the Rivne region. TRC says he had heart problems

A conscript died at a gathering point for sending to a military training center in the Rivne region, allegedly due to heart failure.

This was reported by the Rivne TRC.

They say that on August 21, 34-year-old Vitaliy Sakharuk was stopped in the village of Horodets for a document check. The TRC employees found that he had violated military registration because he did not appear at TRC upon a summons. He also did not have the right to a deferment from military service.

The man was offered to go to the district TRC to prepare materials about the administrative offense. According to TRC, he agreed.

Upon arrival, a report was drawn up for the man and he was sent to undergo a military medical examination. While at the assembly point for departure to the military training center, Sakharuk became unwell.

The man was urgently called for medical assistance, but doctors pronounced him dead on the spot. TRC, citing the results of investigative and operational measures, noted that the conscriptʼs death was due to heart failure.

On the same day, it became known that a mobilized man died in Smila, who jumped out of a car on August 22 while being taken to the training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

