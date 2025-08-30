Israel killed Yemeni Houthi prime minister

During an attack on the Yemeni capital — Sanaa — the Israeli army killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi.
His death was confirmed by the Houthis.
Al-Rahwi was killed on August 28 along with several ministers during a scheduled cabinet meeting. He had been in office since August 2024, making him the highest-ranking Houthi official to be killed by Israel.
Several other ministers received moderate and severe injuries. They are receiving medical care.
Al-Rahwiʼs first deputy Muhammad Miftah was appointed acting prime minister.
- Yemenʼs Houthis intervened in the Israel-Hamas war in November 2023. They attack ships in the Red Sea that are supposedly affiliated with Israel, as well as Israel itself.
- For example, in July 2024, the Houthis attacked Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding five others when a drone exploded near the US embassy. In response, on July 20, Israel launched its first attack on Houthi targets in Yemen.
