Israel killed Yemeni Houthi prime minister

During an attack on the Yemeni capital — Sanaa — the Israeli army killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi.

His death was confirmed by the Houthis.

Al-Rahwi was killed on August 28 along with several ministers during a scheduled cabinet meeting. He had been in office since August 2024, making him the highest-ranking Houthi official to be killed by Israel.

Several other ministers received moderate and severe injuries. They are receiving medical care.

Al-Rahwiʼs first deputy Muhammad Miftah was appointed acting prime minister.

Yemenʼs Houthis intervened in the Israel-Hamas war in November 2023. They attack ships in the Red Sea that are supposedly affiliated with Israel, as well as Israel itself.

For example, in July 2024, the Houthis attacked Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding five others when a drone exploded near the US embassy. In response, on July 20, Israel launched its first attack on Houthi targets in Yemen.

