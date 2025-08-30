Russia launched over 500 drones and 45 missiles into Ukraine. How many were shot down?

On the night of August 30, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with strike drones, air-, land- and sea-based missiles. In total, the Russian military launched 582 attacks on targets.

The Russians launched into Ukraine:

537 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types;

8 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

37 air, ground and sea-based cruise/aircraft missiles: Kh-101, “Kaliber”, “Iskander-K”, Kh-59.

According to the Air Force, air defense neutralized 548 targets:

510 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

6 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

32 cruise/aircraft missiles Kh-101, "Kalibr", "Iskander-K", Kh-59.

Five missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, and debris fell on 21 locations. Zaporizhzhia (one dead and 22 wounded) and Dnipropetrovsk region were the most affected, where infrastructure facilities were under attack.

Explosions also occurred in Kyiv and the region, in Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Volyn regions.

