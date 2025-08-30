The Defense Forces attacked two Russian refineries, causing fires

On the night of August 30, the Defense Forces attacked two oil refineries on Russian territory.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Krasnodarsk refinery was under attack. This oil refinery produces 3 million tons of light petroleum products per year — gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel — and participates in supplying the Russian Armed Forces. Numerous explosions and a fire at the facility were recorded on the refineryʼs territory.

Ukrainian troops also struck again at the Syzran refinery in the Samara region. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen. Processing volumes by August 2025 were 8.5 million tons per year. A fire is being recorded near the facility.