Reuters: Kuibyshev refinery halts operations after Ukrainian army attack

The Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara (Russia) has stopped operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

On the night of August 28, the refinery was attacked by the 14th separate regiment of the UAV systems together with the Special Operations Forces (SOF). Its capacity is about 7 million tons of oil per year.

Reuters writes that the attack damaged both primary oil refining units, each with a capacity of 70 000 barrels per day. The plant resumed oil refining only on August 21, completing a major repair that had been ongoing since July 1.