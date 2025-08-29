Investigation launched after testimony from prisoner whose throat was cut by Russians and left to die

The SBU investigators have launched an investigation into the torture of eight Ukrainian prisoners by Russians. A National Guardsman who, after being tortured by the occupiers with his throat cut, managed to reach Ukrainian positions alive, testified in the case.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

According to the investigation, in August 2025, near the village of Myrolyubivka (Рrodno settlement community), the occupiers captured a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian military took the prisoner to the basement of the captured house, where seven more Ukrainian defenders were kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs.

During interrogations, representatives of the aggressor stateʼs army tortured servicemen of the Defense Forces. They cut off body parts from the victims, after which they cut their throats.

Later, considering their victims dead, the Russians threw the bodies into a pit and covered them with garbage. One of the prisoners survived and, despite open wounds and severe injuries, managed to reach Ukrainian positions for five days. The victim is currently in a medical facility.

Investigators of the SBU departments in Donetsk and Luhansk regions have launched a pre-trial investigation under the article on war crimes. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

In this case, prosecutors questioned the victim, and are currently identifying the Russian military personnel involved in the commission of the crime.

The Russians regularly torture and kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. As of early July 2025, 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war are known to have been executed by the Russians.

