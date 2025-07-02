Ombudsman reveals how many Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by Russians

As of early July, it is known that 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by the Russians.
This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during a press conference, Ukrinform reports.
"According to our data, as of today, an investigation is underway into the execution of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers. And we see that this figure has dramatically increased in the last year," Lubinets said.
He is convinced that such actions cannot take place on the territory of the Russian Federation without systematic coordination of executions with the top leadership.
- The Russians regularly execute Ukrainian prisoners of war. One of the latest reports appeared only on July 1, when a video was shared online showing a man being tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road.
