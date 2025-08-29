The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a pumping station in Russia — it supplies the Russian army with fuel

On the night of August 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a linear production station near the settlement of Naytopovichi (Bryansk region), Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The station pumps diesel fuel through main oil pipelines, in particular for the needs of the Russian occupation forces. The pumping capacity of this facility is about 10.5 million tons per year.

The facility was attacked by units of the Missile Forces and Artillery and the UAV Forces in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. A fire broke out on the territory of the facility, the results of the strike are being clarified.

The Defense Forces regularly attack energy facilities in the Russian Federation. For example, on the night of August 28, two oil refineries were attacked.

