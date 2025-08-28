Russians attacked one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy, a crew member died

On August 28, the Russian army attacked one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy, killing a crew member.

This was reported to Babel by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"Regarding the information regarding the damage to one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy: we confirm the fact of the ship being hit, the consequences of the attack are currently being eliminated. The majority of the crew is safe. The search for several military sailors continues. Unfortunately, one crew member was killed, several were injured," he noted.

Wikimedia

The Russian Defense Ministry previously said that they attacked the Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance ship Simferopol at the mouth of the Danube River. The Russians claim that the ship sank.

On the night of August 28, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine. The main target was Kyiv, where 18 people were reported killed.

The Air Force reported that the Russians had launched nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles into Ukraine, including “Kinzhal” and “Iskander” missiles.

