Russian attack on Kyiv. The number of victims has increased, damage in all areas of the city

As of 2:51 PM, 18 people are known to have died in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on the night of August 28.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.

Four children were among the dead. The latest data on the number of victims was published by the State Emergency Service at 11:32 AM — then there were 38.

KCMA reported the record consequences of the attack — damage is recorded in all districts of the city in 33 places. Rescuers are working at 18 locations.

In particular, about 80 houses were damaged in the Holosiivskyi district alone. Gas and electricity supplies were cut off in several locations.

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat said during a telethon that a feature of the Russian massive air attack on August 28 was a significant number of missiles, two of which hit a residential building in Kyiv.

EU response to the attack

Brussels responded to the attack that hit the office of the EU mission in Ukraine by summoning the Russian ambassador.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was outraged by the shelling of the Ukrainian capital, which she called "the deadliest since July".

According to her, two Russian missiles, fired in quick succession, 20 seconds apart, hit within 50 meters of the EU delegation. No staff members were injured.

Von der Leyen promised to soon present the 19th sanctions package and advance work on frozen Russian assets to use them for military assistance to Ukraine and its reconstruction.

The head of European Union diplomacy Kaja Kallas called Russiaʼs latest shelling of Ukraine "a mockery of peace efforts" and announced the summoning of the Russian ambassador to Brussels.

“I have just spoken to my colleagues at the EU Delegation in Kyiv, after our building was damaged by a Russian strike. Your determination to continue supporting Ukraine gives us strength. No diplomatic mission should ever be targeted. In response, we are summoning the Russian ambassador in Brussels,” Kallas wrote in X.

