The government has allowed men under the age of 22 to travel abroad

On August 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine issued a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to cross the border unhindered during martial law.

This is stated on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document states that from now on, men up to and including 22 years of age will be able to cross the border.

The changes will come into effect the day after the official publication of the resolution, i.e. August 28.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided clarification regarding the travel abroad of men under the age of 22. Thus, to cross the border, men need to have with them:

international passport;

military registration document in paper or electronic form.

It is important to note that the new rules do not apply to men who hold certain positions in state or local government bodies. They can only travel abroad on business trips.

What is known about the exit permit for men

Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 12 that he had instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to raise the age for leaving Ukraine to 22. The president said at the time that this initiative “will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realize their potential by studying in Ukraine”.

Already on August 26, the government updated the procedure for crossing the state border, allowing men aged 18 to 22 to cross the border unhindered during martial law.

Also on August 25, the text of a draft law on permission to travel for men aged 18 to 24 appeared on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website. The proposed change provides that the travel restrictions do not apply to conscripts and those liable for military service who are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization in the current and next years due to not having reached the draft age.

This means that restrictions will remain in place for those who turn 25 this year or next.

