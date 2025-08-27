IDPs who lost their homes in the occupied territories will be able to receive assistance from the state

On August 27, the government decided to expand the "eRecovery" program. It concerns internally displaced persons who have lost their homes in temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko.

From now on, this category of IDPs will be able to receive up to UAH 2 million per person or family from the state.

Initially, the program will be available to IDPs who have the status of combatants and people with disabilities as a result of the war.

You can apply for a housing voucher through the "Diia" application, and later at administrative service centers or notaries. The program will be launched two months after the publication of the resolution.

The day before, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 4.8 billion for "eRecovery". Acceptance of applications for the program started on August 1, 2023 in "Diia". And on July 7, the authorities approved a resolution that, within the framework of the "eRecovery" program, allows commissions to remotely inspect destroyed housing in areas of active hostilities.

