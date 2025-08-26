The government has expanded the mechanism for remote inspection of destroyed housing — this will help to obtain compensation

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the mechanism for remote technical assessment of destroyed housing within the framework of the eReconstruction program. It will now operate not only in communities of active hostilities, but also in areas of possible hostilities.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

The mechanism was expanded to 175 communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

According to Kuleba, the decision was made in response to a request from frontline communities. During meetings, community leaders asked to give people the opportunity to undergo an assessment without physical access to destroyed houses, where it is still dangerous or technically impossible to get inside.

The government introduced the remote inspection mechanism on July 7. Commissions can use all available tools, including: satellite images, drone footage, photos and videos taken by the homeowner. If necessary, additional evidence can be submitted: acts of the State Emergency Service, police, eyewitness accounts.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.