This year, Ukraine has already received over a million artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative

As part of the Czech initiative to supply ammunition, Ukraine has already received over a million large-caliber shells since the beginning of 2025.

This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky during the opening of the annual meeting of Czech ambassadors, the Polish news agency RAR reports.

Lipavsky says that in total, the 16 countries participating in the initiative plan to transfer 1.8 million artillery shells to Ukraine this year. For comparison, in 2024, Ukraine received 1.5 million ammunition.

"Thanks to our initiative to supply ammunition, we managed to reduce the advantage of Russian artillery on the battlefield fivefold and contribute to maintaining the Ukrainian front line," the Czech Foreign Minister emphasized.

Czech initiative with artillery shells

In February 2024, the Czech Republic reported that it had found a way to obtain 800 000 shells for Ukraine, but they would have to be bought back. The country called on allies to contribute money to the initiative, which was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, and others.

The initiative was extended to 2025. The Director of the Agency for International Cooperation under the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic Aleš Vytecka said in July this year that partner countries have increased their contributions to the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition by 29% since the beginning of 2025.

