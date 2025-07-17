Partners have increased contributions to the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine by almost a third

Ukraineʼs partner countries have increased their contributions to the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition by 29% since the beginning of 2025. Now, since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has already received 850 thousand artillery ammunition.

This was stated by the director of the Agency for International Cooperation under the Czech Ministry of Defense Aleš Vytecka, Reuters reports.

Among the countries that will increase their contributions are Canada, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Vytecka explained that it is the donor countries that choose which supplies to support and at what price, and the procurement proposals are reviewed by individual states.

According to him, since the beginning of this year, 850 thousand artillery ammunition has been sent to Ukraine on the Czech initiative, of which 320 thousand are of 155 mm caliber. For comparison: for the entire year of 2024, Ukraine received 1.5 million shells, including 500 thousand of 155 mm caliber.

Czech initiative with artillery shells

In February 2024, the Czech Republic reported that it had found a way to obtain 800 000 shells for Ukraine, but they would have to be bought back. The country called on allies to contribute money to the initiative, which was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, and others.

Already in March, the Czech Foreign Ministry reported that there could be more shells within the initiative — from 1.5 million. The initiative was extended to 2025.

