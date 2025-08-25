Ukraine will participate in Eurovision 2026

Ukraine will participate in the 70th Eurovision Song Contest.

This is confirmed by Suspilne.

According to the head of the Ukrainian delegation Oksana Skybinska, participation in Eurovision 2026 is an opportunity for Ukraine to demonstrate the uniqueness of its musical DNA.

She added that the Ukrainian National Selection is preparing several surprises for the anniversary competition and they will start talking about them soon .

What is known about Eurovision 2026?

The 70th anniversary Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Austrian capital, Vienna, in 2026.

The first semi-final of the competition will take place on May 12, and the second on May 14. The grand final will be held on May 16, 2026 at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austriaʼs largest indoor arena.

This is the third time Vienna will host the worldʼs largest music competition. The first time was in 1967, after Udo Jürgens won with the song Merci Chérie in 1966. The second time was in 2015, when the city had the honor of hosting the 60th anniversary competition thanks to Conchita Wurstʼs victory.

Now, thanks to JJʼs victory with the song Wasted Love, the contest is returning to the Austrian capital.

Eurovision 2025 was held in the Swiss city of Basel. Ukraine, represented by the band Ziferblat, took 9th place with a score of 218 points.

After the results of Eurovision 2025 were announced, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for Israel to be banned from further Eurovision participation “just like they did with Russia.” At that time, Israel scored the most points from the audience (297) in the grand final and took second place in the competition.

