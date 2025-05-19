Israelʼs participation and the impact of war on voting: Belgium and Spain want changes in Eurovision

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for Israel to be banned from Eurovision “like they did with Russia”. However, Spanish broadcaster RTVE said it would ask the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to start a discussion on televoting to assess whether this form of voting is the most appropriate and whether it is “affected by military conflicts”.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The Spanish broadcaster says several countries will also make a similar request to the EMU. RTVE believes that the televoting is "influenced by current armed conflicts" and that the ceremony could lose its cultural essence.

They want to know exactly how viewers in Spain voted — how many votes each country received. Currently, you can only get the total number of votes and types of voting (calls, SMS, online) after a separate request to the European Broadcasting Union.

During the first semi-final, Spain voted 774 times by phone, 2 377 times via SMS and 11 310 times online. In the final, the numbers increased significantly — there were 7 283 calls, 23 840 SMS and 111 565 online votes. As a result, the most points from Spain were received by Israel — 12, followed by Ukraine — 10, Poland — 8, Estonia — 7, Finland — 6, Sweden — 5, Austria — 4, Albania — 3, Norway — 2, France — 1.

This statement by the Spanish broadcaster comes against the backdrop of Ukraine and Israel winning the televoting semi-final, where the jury does not give the score.