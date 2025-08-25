Norway wants to allocate $8.5 billion to Ukraine in 2026

Norway plans to allocate $8.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026.

This was reported by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during his visit to Kyiv.

"Today I reported that support for Ukraine in 2025 will be extended into 2026. This provides for $8.45 billion. I will propose to the parliament to allocate this amount," he noted.

Speaking about security guarantees, he noted that the main such guarantee would be to provide Ukraine with serious defense capabilities.

"There are discussions now between partners and allies about security guarantees that would be collective to some extent. But the key is that the US continues to be involved in these discussions. [...] These discussions that are taking place between diplomats and the military are not yet complete, but Norway is participating in them," he said.

Støre added that Norway will be involved in training the Ukrainian military, as well as in protecting Ukrainian skies by transferring air defense assets.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, named three areas in which Norway can help Ukraine: air defense systems, coastline protection, and sea protection.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives. The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

Bloomberg sources also reported that about 10 countries are ready to send their forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee within the framework of a future peace agreement. In particular, the United Kingdom and France are ready to send hundreds of their soldiers, who will be stationed in Ukraine, but away from the front.

And Donald Trump stated on August 20 that Washington is ready to provide air support to Ukraine if a potential peace agreement with Russia is concluded.

