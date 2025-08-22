Poet and soldier Maksym “Dali” Kryvtsov awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of Ukraine to poet and military man Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov.

The corresponding decree was published on the presidentʼs website.

Kryvtsov was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity in 2013-2014, a volunteer in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He worked at the Center for Rehabilitation and Readaptation of ATO and JFO Participants and the Veteran Hub.

He was a volunteer in the Right Sector since the beginning of the war in 2014, and then fought alongside the “Da Vinci Wolves”. After the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, he returned to the front.

In October 2023, Kravtsovʼs poetry collection "Poems from the Breach" was published by the publishing house "Nash Format". It was included in the rating of the best books of 2023 according to PEN Ukraine.