The poet Maksym Kryvtsov with the call sign “Dali” died at the front

33-year-old Maksym Kryvtsov with the call sign "Dali" died at the front. He was the poet and author of the "Virshi z biynytsi" ["Poems from the Loophole"].

This was reported by his mother Nadiya Kryvtsova.

"[There is only] darkness... [there is] no light... [there is] no day..." she wrote.

The circumstances of Maksym Kryvtsovʼs death are unknown. The poet was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity, and in 2014 joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He worked at the Rehabilitation and Readaptation Center for ATO [anti-terrorist operarion] and OOS participants and the Veteran Hub.

From the beginning of the war, he was a volunteer in the Right Sector, and then he fought with the Da Vinci Wolves.

After the full-scale invasion of Russia in 2022, he returned to the front.

In an interview with "Chytomo", Kravtsov informed that he chose the call sign "Dali" because he grew a mustache to curl it like the artist Salvador Dali.

In October 2023, Kravtsovʼs poetry collection "Poems from the Loophole" was published by the "Nash format" publishing house. It was included in the rating of the best books of 2023 by PEN Ukraine.

Songs based on Kravtsovʼs poems are performed by the Yurcash group — "Panivna Vysota" ["Dominant height"], "Vin v ZSU, vona v TRO" ["He is in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and she is in the Territorial Defense Forces"]. And the track "Zhovtyi Skotch" ["Yellow Scotch"] performed by the band became the soundtrack to the 2020 film "Nashi Kotyky" ["Our Cats"].