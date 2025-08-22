Orban complained to Trump about the strikes on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. What was his response?

In connection with the attacks on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote a letter to the US President Donald Trump and received a quick response.

This is reported by the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

Orban, known for his pro-Russian stance, complained to Trump about the numerous strikes on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. According to him, Hungary and Slovakia have no other way to get oil.

"Hungary supports Ukraine with gasoline and electricity, and in response they bomb the infrastructure that supplies us with oil. This is a very unfriendly gesture! I wish President Trump success in his quest for peace," Orban said.

According to the media, the US president responded to him.

In August, Ukrainian military forces attacked the “Druzhba” oil pipeline, which supplies oil from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia, three times.

On August 20, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the strikes had disrupted oil supplies to the country. He called the attack “outrageous and unacceptable”.

However, on the same day, the European Commission denied Budapestʼs complaints that the strikes on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline were affecting oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.

Author: Sofia Bakun

