Romania is ready to provide its military bases to NATO allies within the framework of security guarantees for Ukraine

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that providing military bases to NATO allies to host F-35 fighters could be his countryʼs contribution to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Asked about the governmentʼs position on European leadersʼ request to the United States to transfer F-35 fighter jets to Romania as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, Bolojan recalled that his country has a clear position: it will not send troops to the territory of Ukraine.

However, given the countryʼs NATO membership, Romanian military bases, which are already used jointly by Romanian and NATO forces, mainly air forces, can provide support to NATO, US and other allied forces.

"Even today, air patrols are carried out from our airports, the situation in the Black Sea is monitored, and joint military exercises are held. So this could be, say, Romaniaʼs contribution to ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine — providing our military bases to NATO allies," the Romanian Prime Minister said.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

At the White House meeting, the leaders also agreed that the coordination group on the American side to prepare for the meeting with the Russians would consist of the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and the Vice President J. D. Vance.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives. The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

Bloomberg sources also reported that about 10 countries are ready to send their forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee within the framework of a future peace agreement. In particular, the United Kingdom and France are ready to send hundreds of their soldiers, who will be stationed in Ukraine, but away from the front.

And Donald Trump stated on August 20 that Washington is ready to provide air support to Ukraine if a potential peace agreement with Russia is concluded.

