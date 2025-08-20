Kyiv authorities will consider whether it is possible to allow taxis to operate at night

Taxi services “Bolt”, “Uklon”, and “Uber” sent a letter to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) requesting permission to operate during curfew hours "according to the Lviv model".

This is reported by Interfax-Ukraine and the head of KCMA Tymur Tkachenko.

In October 2024, online taxi services resumed operations during the curfew in Lviv and the region. Drivers who have the necessary permits from local authorities can perform trips. The companies propose to introduce a similar model in Kyiv or develop an improved mechanism.

"We are convinced that a solution to this problem is possible. As the example of Lviv shows, digital platforms were able to successfully restore services at night thanks to a mechanism agreed with the city authorities, which works properly and benefits all parties," the company leaders emphasized in the letter.

The head of KCMA Tymur Tkachenko wrote that he had received the appeal. He stated that the city authorities are currently working with “all law enforcement agencies” to create a clear and transparent mechanism; if night transportation is allowed, it will be “only legally, under strict control and responsibility”.

On August 9, the Bihus.Info team of journalists published an investigation into the operation of illegal night taxis in Kyiv, which do not pay taxes and operate under fake permits during curfew. The next day, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko responded to this — he admitted that the problem exists and that they are already working on solving it.

