Bihus.Info published an investigation into the operation of illegal night taxis in Kyiv. The Regional Military Administration reacted

On August 9, the Bihus.Info team of journalists published an investigation into the operation of illegal night taxis in Kyiv, which do not pay taxes and operate under fake permits during curfew. The next day, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko responded to this — he admitted that the problem exists and that they are already working on solving it.

For several months now, KCMA has been negotiating with all key taxi services to legally operate transportation at night exclusively for social needs.

According to Tkachenko, passes were distributed without control for years. When he was appointed to the position of head of KCMA on December 31, 2024, he launched an audit.

He says that the deputy mayors of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko — Panteleev, Zahumenny and Povoroznyk — did not provide information in the form in which the register of issued passes is kept. According to him, this means that there is no register.

"KCMA has done two things to solve this problem. The first is that I do not issue passes," the official said.

Tkachenko added that in addition, they have already used the experience of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration created technical processes and sent them to ʼKyiv Digitalʼ for development. They expect that a full-fledged digital tool will be released. At the same time, KCMA will change the procedures for issuing permits for night traffic. This will make it possible to completely cancel paper passes.

According to Tkachenko, the capital does not allocate funds for digitalization. Against this background, he criticized Klitschko and stated that his "ignorance of modern and useful initiatives leads to the development of corruption".

