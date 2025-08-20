Murder of Maksym Materukhin on the funicular. The court has examined the evidence and will proceed to questioning the suspect

On August 20, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv completed the examination of physical evidence in the case of former employee of the State Security Department Artem Kosov, who is accused of murdering minor Maksym Materukhin on the capitalʼs funicular.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

Kosov himself, representatives of the defense and prosecution were present at the trial.

The prosecution is represented, in particular, by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who previously joined the case as a prosecutor. At the beginning of the hearing, he asked the court to change the order of examining the evidence and to question forensic expert Oleksandr Radetsky. ‎

The forensic expert reported that Maksym Materukhin had a fatal neck wound and facial injuries, but it is impossible to establish the sequence in which they were received.

The court watched a video of an investigative experiment with teenagers who were at the scene. They stated that they behaved appropriately and also described Kosovʼs behaviour while they were waiting for the ambulance — he was upset and threatened some of those present.

Kosov claimed that the experiment was conducted in violation of his rights. The court examined other videos in which he commented on his actions during the incident.

After the meeting, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko told reporters that at the meeting on June 20, the entire stage of examining physical evidence was completed.

Kravchenko added that at the next meeting they also plan to fully interrogate the accused.

The judges adjourned the case until Thursday, August 21.

On April 7, 2024, an employee of the State Security Department Artem Kosov who, according to the investigation, was drunk and under the influence of drugs, attacked passengers on the capitalʼs funicular. Among them was 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin.

After getting out of the car, Kosov pushed the boy. Maksym broke the glass in the station window with his head — a fragment cut his carotid artery, the boy died on the spot.

After the suspicion was reclassified to a more serious offense — premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances. The former probation officer faces 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

