Poll: More than half of Americans believe UN members should recognize Palestinian state

More than half of Americans — 58% — believe that all United Nations member states should recognize Palestine as a state. About 33% of respondents disagreed, and 9% did not answer.

This is evidenced by the results of a Reuters/ Ipsos poll.

The survey was conducted online from August 13 to 18. It surveyed 4 446 American adults across the United States.

Also, 65% of respondents believe that the United States should help people facing hunger in Gaza. 28% disagree. Among those who disagreed were 41% of Republicans, supporters of President Donald Trump.

The poll also found that 59% of Americans believe Israelʼs military response to Hamasʼ actions was excessive, while 33% disagreed.

In a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll in February 2024, 53% of respondents considered Israelʼs response excessive, while 42% did not.

The poll came amid hopes that Israel and Hamas would agree to a ceasefire that would provide a pause in fighting, allow for the release of some hostages and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

What is known about Palestine?

In 1947, the UN General Assembly voted to establish two independent states—Israel and Palestine — in the historic region of Palestine. However, this plan was never implemented.

In 1988, Palestine, which was partially under Israeli control, declared independence. It has now been recognized by more than 140 of the 193 UN member states, including Ukraine.

Among the European states, Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden also recognize Palestineʼs independence. None of the G7 countries has recognized Palestineʼs independence.

Palestine has observer status in the UN, and full membership is only possible by decision of the UN Security Council, but it is blocked by the US.

On May 10, 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution expanding Palestineʼs rights in the organization and calling on the Security Council to favourably review the countryʼs application to become the 194th member of the UN.

In 2024, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized Palestine as a state, hoping that this would contribute to a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. In July, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that he would recognize the Palestinian state in September at the UN General Assembly.

A little later, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reported that his country would also recognize Palestine in September. And the Swiss parliament rejected a proposal to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

On July 21, 27 Western countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Canada, issued a strong joint statement condemning Israelʼs actions and calling for an immediate end to the war.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that "the last lifelines that keep people [in Gaza] alive are collapsing", adding that humanitarian efforts were being hampered and threatened.

