TikTok blocked the channels of pro-Russian ex-MP Evgeny Muraev

TikTok has blocked two channels of sanctioned politician Yevgeny Muraev, who were spreading pro-Russian messages and disinformation.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported this on Telegram.

They noted that Muraev had already created a backup channel, but assured that it would also cease to exist "over time".

Who is Muraev?

Evgeny Muraev is a former MP and owner of the “NASH” TV channel. The channel has been under the NSDC sanctions since February 2022.

Muraev fled Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion. In 2022, journalists wrote that he was in Vienna.

In the fall of 2022, the SBU officers conducted a series of searches at Muraevʼs residences and offices. They found cash in Russian rubles and weapons on him. He is accused of high treason.

