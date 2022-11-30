The SSU conducted a search of the former MP Yevhen Murayev and his henchmen

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted a series of searches at the head of the banned pro-Russian party "Nashi" Yevhen Murayev.

The SSU reported this on November 30.

The searches were carried out as part of the treason case at the residences and offices of Murayev himself and his relatives, as well as his closest associates. Murayev himself is currently abroad.

During the searches, cash, including in Russian rubles, weapons, computers, mobile phones and other materials were seized.

According to Babelʼs law enforcement sources, the SSU searched 18 addresses associated with Yevhen Murayev and his media manager Volodymyr Hranovsky (a former general producer of the "Nash" TV channel). Two searches were in Kharkiv, 16 in Kyiv. The searches took place as part of the treason proceedings. Murayev himself, according to journalists, is in Vienna.