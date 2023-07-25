The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion of treason to ex-MP Yevhen Murayev

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion of treason to ex-MP, the head of the banned pro-Russian party "Nashi" Yevhen Murayev.

In general, Murayev is charged under two articles — treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code) and violation of the equal rights of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation (Part 1, Article 161 of the Criminal Code). Now he faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to the investigation, Murayev used the "Nashi" TV channel under his control for the mass distribution of Kremlin propaganda. Now, SBU reports, this has finally been established by independent examinations. Murayev is currently being sought.