Herman Smetanin became the head of “Ukroboronprom” for the second time

Following the results of the competition for the position of CEO of “Ukroboronprom”, the Supervisory Board appointed a new head Herman Smetanin, who had previously been acting. He will head the defense concern for the second time.

This is reported by the press service of “Ukroboronprom”.

There were a total of 14 candidates for the position of CEO of the concern. They were sought, selected, and evaluated by the international company “Odgers Berndtson”, which specializes in selecting top-level managers.

The chairman of the Supervisory Board of “Ukroboronprom” Davyd Lomdzariya noted that Smetanin has gained "unique work experience and is well-versed in both the internal processes of enterprises and the organization of the work of the defense industry at the government level".

In September 2024, Herman Smetanin was dismissed from the position of head of “Ukroboronprom”, which he had held since June 2023. He was subsequently appointed Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. And the new CEO of “Ukroboronprom” was then Oleh Hulyak.

In July, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, headed by Smetanin, was liquidated and its functions transferred to the Ministry of Defense. Smetanin himself was appointed acting director general of “Ukroboronprom”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.