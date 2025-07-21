On July 21, the Cabinet of Ministers officially merged and liquidated a number of ministries.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The Ministry of Social Policy will receive a new name — the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. The Ministry of National Unity will be merged with it, which will fully transfer all its functions, powers and property. While the unification continues, the Ministry of National Unity will operate in the usual mode. The Cabinet of Ministers also approved a new regulation on the work of the renewed ministry and canceled the old one.

The budget previously managed by the Ministry of National Unity was also transferred to the new ministry. In particular:

UAH 83 million — for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories;

UAH 56.4 million — for informing people in the occupied territories about explosive objects;

UAH 150 million — to support Ukrainians abroad and help them return home.

The Ministry of Economy is changing its name to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine. Two other departments are joining it — the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. Both ministries are being liquidated, and all their duties and property are being transferred to the new merged department. The Cabinet of Ministers approved its new regulations and created liquidation commissions for the old departments.

The government is also liquidating the Ministry of Strategic Industries. All its functions are transferred to the Ministry of Defense, which is now responsible not only for defense, but also for military-industrial policy, aviation and space. The regulations on the Ministry of Defense have also been updated: from now on, it is officially responsible for state policy in the defense, industrial and space directions — both in peacetime and in wartime.

Yulia Svyrydenko became the new prime minister on July 17. Also that day, the Rada approved the new composition of the government. In particular, Shmyhal became the Minister of Defense. The full list of changes in the government can be found here.

