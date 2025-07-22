Herman Smetanin will temporarily head “Ukroboronprom” — the supervisory board reported a competition for the CEO

Herman Smetanin was appointed Acting Director General of “Ukroboronprom” after the Ministry of Strategic Industries, which he headed, was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.

This was reported by the press service of “Ukroboronprom”.

The Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company appointed Smetanin as acting director when General Director Oleh Hulyak transferred to another position.

The Supervisory Board also reported a competition for the position of General Director of “Ukroboronprom”: Herman Smetanin and other applicants with relevant professional competencies will be able to participate in the competition on general terms.

The Ukrainian office of the international company “Odgers Berndtson”, which specializes in recruiting senior executives, will select and pre-assess candidates. “Odgers Berndtson” will begin the search for candidates on July 28, 2025.

Oleh Hulyak was appointed Director General of “Ukroboronprom” in October 2024. He had been the interim head of “Ukroboronprom” since September 2024, when Herman Smetanin was dismissed from his position as head and appointed Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

