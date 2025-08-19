Court extends preventive measure for anti-corruption activist Shabunin

The Pechersk court extended the term of the preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation for the head of the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) Vitaliy Shabunin.



The term is until October 19. Shabunin was assigned the following responsibilities:

to appear at the summons of an investigator, judge or prosecutor;

not to leave the place where he/she serves, except to perform tasks;

refrain from communicating with employees of the National Agency of Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) (including former ones), former commander Viktor Yushko, and representatives of the unit;

not to visit NAPC building;

to hand over a passport to travel abroad.

Shabuninʼs case

On July 11, Vitaliy Shabunin was reported on suspicion of evading military service and fraud.

A few hours before the announcement of the suspicion, law enforcement officers conducted searches at Shabuninʼs place of work in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region and at his home.

The head of ACC himself, in response to the suspicion and searches, stated that President Volodymyr Zelensky was moving towards corrupt authoritarianism.

On July 15, the Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure for Shabunin in the form of a personal bond until August 20.

On July 16, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the apartment of the deceased pilot Andriy "Juice" Pilshchikov — Shabunin had previously lived in this apartment.

On August 13, Shabuninʼs commander Viktor Yushko was charged in the case. He is suspected of aiding a subordinate in evading duty and abusing his official position.

