Ukraine launches first AI-support government service

Ukraine has launched the first state service with artificial intelligence (AI) support. It concerns the registration of a veterinary license in the "eDozvil" service.

This is reported on the website of the "Diia" service.

In order to obtain a license, you must:

to fill out an application on the "Diia" portal.

AI will automatically check the documents and generate recommendations for the expert.

the expert will review the application within 10 business days.

after that, the result of the review will be sent to your email and personal account.

once registration is confirmed, you will be able to obtain a veterinary license online.

in case of rejection or need for clarification, the expert will tell you what to correct, and you will be able to resubmit the application.

To obtain a license you will need:

electronic signature;

data about the premises and documents confirming ownership or use;

confirmation of education and qualifications of the manager and specialists;

information about equipment and material and technical base.

In August, it became known that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is actively working on the AI Factory project. This is the infrastructure on which key state services with artificial intelligence will operate.

In particular, "Diia" already has an AI consultant working, which independently closes more than half of user requests, as well as an operator assistant, which speeds up responses.

