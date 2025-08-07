The first state infrastructure for AI development will appear in Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is starting work on the AI Factory project. This is the infrastructure on which key state services with artificial intelligence will operate.

This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to the minister, this will allow for faster processing of requests in state AI services. And most importantly, the data will remain within the country. This is critically important for the technological security of Ukraine.

The AI Factory will host key state services with artificial intelligence, created by the WINWIN AI Center of Excellence at the Ministry of Digital Affairs. First of all, the AI assistant will work at "Diia". Later, the infrastructure will be used for the AI tutor at "Mria", and in the future the project will work for defense, science, and medicine.

For example, at “Diia”, more than half of the requests are already processed by artificial intelligence. The launch of this AI assistant was announced in May of this year.

During the project, they plan to create computing clusters, server rooms with water cooling, data storage, and everything necessary to fully launch AI.

Developers want to create environments for training and deploying models, interfaces for data preparation, monitoring, and automation. In addition, to run AI Factory, integration with registries and tools for cleaning, annotation, and data transfer is required.

They also plan to train technical specialists who will create and implement AI products for the state and defense.

"Our mission is to enter the top three countries in terms of the level of development and implementation of AI by 2030," writes Mykhailo Fedorov.

