More than half of the requests in “Diia” are already processed by artificial intelligence

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has embarked on a course to integrate artificial intelligence into "Diia" to make government services faster and more convenient. An AI consultant is already working, which independently closes more than half of user requests, as well as an operator assistant, which speeds up responses.

This is written by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In June, “Diia” launched an AI consultant, an internal tool based on ChatGPT, which works through chatbots in Telegram, Viber, and Facebook Messenger. It provides advice on over 45 of the most popular government services. This covers approximately 65% of all support requests.

During the first month of operation, artificial intelligence independently processed 52% of requests that previously required the participation of a live operator. In the pilot period, this amounted to over 27 thousand requests. And if we observe the dynamics over the weeks, AI covers up to 72% of requests without involving an operator.

All AI answers are based exclusively on the internal knowledge base of "Diia", which describes processes, scenarios and communication style. AI does not process personal data — each question is transmitted to AI in a depersonalized form.

The accuracy of the answers is driven by a team of former support agents turned AI trainers and query engineers. They constantly update the model’s knowledge, check the quality of the answers, and add context when needed.

In addition to direct interaction with users, “Diia” also has another tool — an AI assistant for support operators. It generates draft responses in real time, which the operator can use without changes or edit.

Author: Artemii Medvedok

