An AI assistant will appear in “Diia” to receive services

The beta test of artificial intelligence in "Diia" will start in June. The AI assistant will help find services, information, the nearest ASC — and will soon communicate by voice.

This was reported by the serviceʼs press service.

It is also planned that the AI agent will be able to send inquiries, and in the future, generally accompany the user at all stages of the process of obtaining a service. In particular, it will be possible to describe a life situation — and the AI will tell you what service is needed.

For example, the user writes: "A missile hit my house," then the AI agent understands that you need to get the "eRecovery" service, send a few photos, then an application is sent to the commission, etc.

In the future, it will be possible to make requests by voice and communicate with "Diia" in the same way that users currently communicate with other AI models.

“We rethought what we were doing with ʼDiiaʼ. In 2019-2020, we made a leap and created a sexy application from a UX/UI point of view, where you can quickly receive services. But now AI has changed consumer culture. Anything that will not be similar to ChatGPT, Gemini or other models makes you think about how to use it. To create the best user experience, we need to transform ʼDiiaʼ into an AI product,” said the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

