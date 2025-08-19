Bodies of 1 000 dead returned to Ukraine. Among them are prisoners of war

On the afternoon of August 19, 1 000 bodies were returned to Ukraine from Russia, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among those repatriated are 5 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died in Russian captivity. They were on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" prisoners for exchange under the agreements in Istanbul.

Among the returned dead are also defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kursk directions.

Law enforcement officers will soon conduct examinations to identify the bodies.

After the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on June 2, the sides agreed to exchange 6 000 bodies of dead soldiers.

President Zelensky said that Russia has only identified 15-20% of the bodies of the dead that it currently has. There have been cases when the Russians have given away the bodies of Russian soldiers instead of Ukrainian ones.

On July 17, Russia handed over the bodies of another 1 000 dead to Ukraine.

