Bodies of 1 000 dead returned to Ukraine. Among them are prisoners of war

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

On the afternoon of August 19, 1 000 bodies were returned to Ukraine from Russia, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among those repatriated are 5 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died in Russian captivity. They were on the lists of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" prisoners for exchange under the agreements in Istanbul.

Among the returned dead are also defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kursk directions.

Law enforcement officers will soon conduct examinations to identify the bodies.

