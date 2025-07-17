Russia hands over 1 000 bodies of dead to Ukraine

The bodies of 1 000 dead have been returned to Ukraine — Russia claims that they belong to Ukrainians, including military personnel.

This was reported by the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Law enforcement officers will later conduct examinations to identify the bodies.

In June, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had identified only 15-20% of the bodies of the dead that it currently has. And there were cases when the Russians gave the bodies of Russian soldiers instead of Ukrainian ones.

Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Russian media reported that Russia had received the bodies of 19 of its soldiers.

The second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded in Istanbul on June 2. The parties decided to focus on exchanges in the "all-for-all" format by categories: seriously wounded and seriously ill, young people from 18 to 25 years old. They also agreed to exchange 6 thousand bodies of dead soldiers.

