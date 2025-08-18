Trump, Zelensky and European leaders held a press conference. The main points from it

Ukrainian President Zelensky, the US President Donald Trump, and 7 European leaders held a joint press conference following a bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky and before the start of multilateral talks at the White House.

The meeting was broadcast on the White House YouTube channel.

Andre Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

What Trump said

"I spoke to Putin today. Weʼre going to call him right after the meeting. Weʼll try to arrange a trilateral meeting."

"Putin agreed that Ukraine should have security guarantees."

"I am positive that we can reach a collective agreement. [...] Europe will take on a lot."

"A possible exchange of territories. Itʼs very sad to look at the map now, weʼll have to discuss it."

"I know there are over a thousand prisoners, and I know they [the Russian Federation] should release them very soon, maybe immediately."

"Today we will reach a solution on almost all issues, including security."

"Weʼll know in a week or two if we can resolve this."

Trump reiterated that he wants to conclude a peace agreement immediately, as he did in "6 other wars," rather than limiting himself to a ceasefire.