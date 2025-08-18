The government has informed when the resolution on traveling abroad for men under 22 will be ready

The government plans to draft a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad by the end of the week.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko told journalists about this, Suspilne reports.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"This will be a Cabinet resolution. This is a decision that does not require legislative changes, so it will be at the Cabinet level. I think we will finalize it this week," she noted.

The proposal to expand the age category of men who can travel abroad was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 12.

The President then explained this initiative by saying that it "will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realize themselves in studying in Ukraine".

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18-60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

The Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told reporters in June that the Ministry of Defense is not considering lowering the mobilization age below 25 years.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.