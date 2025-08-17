His arm and leg were amputated. The Defense Forces seriously injure Russian general

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have seriously wounded Russian Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev. He is the deputy commander of the Russian Armyʼs North Group of Forces.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On the night of August 17, Ukrainian units attacked an enemy column on the “Rylsk-Khomutovka” highway in the Kursk region.

The wounded Abachev was taken by military transport plane to the Vishnevsky Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, where his arm and leg were amputated.

At the beginning of the full-scale Abachev commanded troops in the Luhansk region, for which he received the title of Hero of Russia. In September 2022, SBU in absentia declared him the suspicion of committing war crimes.

