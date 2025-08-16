Italian Prime Minister: Trump supported the Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine based on the NATO model

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni stated that the US President supported the Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine based on Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

This is stated in the statement of the Italian Prime Minister.

“I find it positive that there are glimmers of hope for peace in Ukraine. Reaching an agreement is still difficult, but finally possible, especially after months of deadlock along the front line. Only Ukraine can agree on the terms and its territories,” she writes.

Maloney noted that Trump on June 16 echoed the Italian idea of security guarantees inspired by NATOʼs Article 5.

"The starting point of the proposal is the definition of a collective security clause that would allow Ukraine to benefit from the support of all its partners, including the United States, ready to intervene in the event of a second attack. European states remain united in supporting Ukraine at this stage of the negotiations," the Italian Prime Minister writes.

What preceded

Putin and Trump held talks in a “three-on-three” format on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, after which the US president and the Kremlin leader made brief statements, but did not answer journalists’ questions.

The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine and related issues, but both spoke positively about the talks. There were also no agreements on a trilateral summit with Zelensky’s participation.

On the morning of August 16, Trump had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, which lasted over an hour and a half — first one-on-one, then European leaders joined in. The US President briefed Zelensky on his meeting with Putin and the main points of their conversation.

At the same time, it became known that Trump invited Volodymyr Zelensky to meet on August 18 in Washington — the Ukrainian president says that there they will discuss "all the details after the killings are over, after the war is over".

After a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European leaders, and a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Trump said that "all together" decided that we should move immediately to a peace agreement, rather than talk about a temporary ceasefire.

European leaders have said that the United States is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

