European leaders say US ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine

The US is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees — but what exactly is currently unknown.

This was stated by European leaders following a conversation with the US President Donald Trump after his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on August 15.

"We welcome President Trumpʼs statement that the United States is ready to provide security guarantees. The ʼCoalition of the Willingʼ is ready to play an active role. No restrictions should be imposed on the Armed Forces of Ukraine or its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have veto rights against Ukraineʼs path to the EU and NATO," the leaders said, adding that Ukraine must have unwavering security guarantees in order to effectively protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After talking with Trump and European leaders, Zelensky stressed that it is important for Europeans to be involved at all stages for the sake of reliable security guarantees together with America. In addition, they have already discussed "positive signals" from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing security for Ukraine.

In their statement, the leaders also noted that Ukraine will make its own decisions regarding its territory, and international borders should not be changed by force. Europe will continue to support Ukraine, and while the killings continue, the leaders are ready to maintain pressure on Russia and will continue to strengthen sanctions and broader economic measures to put pressure on Russiaʼs war economy until there is a just and lasting peace.

“We also stand ready to work with President Trump and President Zelensky to hold a trilateral summit with European support,” the leaders said in response to Trump’s belief that the next step should be further negotiations, including with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What is known about the negotiations?

Putin and Trump held three-on-three talks on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, after which the US president and the Kremlin leader made brief statements, but did not answer journalistsʼ questions. The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine and related issues, but both spoke positively about the talks.

On the morning of August 16, Trump had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, which lasted over an hour and a half — first one-on-one, then European leaders joined in. The US President informed Zelensky about his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on August 15 and the main points of their conversation.

At the same time, it became known that Trump invited Volodymyr Zelensky to meet on August 18 in Washington — the Ukrainian president says that there they will discuss "all the details after the killings are over, after the war is over".

After a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European leaders, and a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Trump said that "all together" decided that we should move immediately to a peace agreement, rather than talk about a temporary truce.

The Kremlin leader, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly emphasized that a ceasefire is needed first, and only then can the details of a lasting peace be discussed. European leaders hold the same position.

