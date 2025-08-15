NBC: The format of the Trump-Putin meeting has changed. The leaders will not meet alone

The format of the meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska has changed — the leaders will not meet alone.

A senior White House official told NBC News, Sky News reports.

The previously scheduled face-to-face meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will now take place in a three-on-three format.

The talks will be attended by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trumpʼs special representative Steve Witkoff, who has previously flown to Russia for negotiations several times.

Donald Trump is expected to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska — the US presidentʼs plane has already landed there.

CNN, citing senior administration officials, wrote that Rubio is not considered soft on Russia because he previously called Putin a war criminal.