CNN: The US Special Representative Kellogg will not attend Alaska meeting due to Russiaʼs position

The US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will not be at the meeting in Alaska due to Russiaʼs position. Russia perceives Kellogg as someone who sympathizes with Ukraine, so his presence could allegedly be "counterproductive".

CNN reports this, citing senior administration officials.

Kellogg shared all the information he gathered during his conversations with the Ukrainians with Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The administration does not consider his absence a serious problem.

One of the officials also said that Rubio is not seen as soft on Russia because he has previously called Putin a war criminal.

At the same time, Europeans are concerned that Kellogg was not included in the delegation.

“He was hoping to be there, and he should have been there,” said one European official, adding that the loss of his deep knowledge was a disadvantage. Kellogg has the best understanding of what Ukraine could agree to in a deal, the official said.

Kellogg is expected to be included in the delegation that will travel to "any future meeting between the US, Russia and Ukraine," CNN sources tell CNN.