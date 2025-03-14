Trumpʼs special envoy Keith Kellogg was removed from the Ukraine-Russia talks because he was considered too pro-Ukrainian in Russia

Trumpʼs special envoy Keith Kellogg was excluded from high-level talks to end the war because the Kremlin did not want him to be part of the process, as Putin considers him too pro-Ukrainian.

NBC News reports this, citing sources.

"Kellogg is a former American general who is too close to Ukraine. He is not our man, not of the man we are looking for," the source said.

An anonymous US official in Donald Trumpʼs administration confirmed to the publication that Russia did not want Kellogg to be involved in the negotiations.

Kelloggʼs office did not respond to a request for comment on why he did not participate in the talks and whether Russia had asked him not to participate.

Politico previously reported that Keith Kellogg had been removed from the Ukraine-Russia talks. But other US officials have denied this. White House national security spokesman James Hewitt said that Kellogg “remains a valuable part of the team”, especially in negotiations with the Europeans.

White House press secretary Anna Kelly added that following the president’s clear direction to end this war is [retired] General Kellogg’s sole concern. Meanwhile, a person close to Kellogg denied to Politico that he was being pushed out — presumably it was just “Washington infighting”.

According to Politico, Kellogg often speaks directly to Trump, “and he works for him, no one else”. In addition, of all the administration officials, he has the best relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has lasted for several years.

Keith Kellogg was absent from the US talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on February 18, as well as the US talks with Ukraine on March 11. Politico noted that the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and the Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff have now taken central roles in the negotiations.

The publication also wrote that Kelloggʼs appointment as special envoy for Ukraine was met with "relief" in Kyiv and Europe, as he is considered a "hawk" on Russia. He allegedly understands the risks of a "failed" peace deal that would be beneficial to Moscow. Some US administration officials and Republicans close to the White House note that at the same time, figures in the Trump team, such as Vice President JD Vance, are "increasingly" skeptical about helping Ukraine.

