Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine

The US President Trump has appointed Keith Kellogg as special representative to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

"General Kellogg, a highly respected military expert, will work directly with President Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well and they have a very good working relationship," he wrote.

Kellogg was previously the US special representative for Ukraine and Russia.

Shortly before this, NBC News wrote that Kellogg was removed from the Ukraine-Russia talks because the Russian Federation considered him too pro-Ukrainian.

Politico reported on Keith Kellogg’s removal from the Ukraine-Russia talks. But other US officials have denied this. White House national security spokesman James Hewitt said that Kellogg “remains a valuable part of the team”, especially in negotiations with the Europeans.

Keith Kellogg was absent from the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18, as well as the US-Ukraine talks on March 11. Politico noted that the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and the Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff have now taken center stage in the negotiations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.