At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles. How the air defense worked

On the night of August 15, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 97 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, as well as two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such directions as Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo. The missiles were launched from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation.

Drones attacked Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Chernihiv regions, missiles — Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 63 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

Another 34 drones were hit in 13 locations.

